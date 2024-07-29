PT. Prima Integrasi Network was founded in 2001, a system integrator company with extensive experiences in Network and System Integration Services. We are commited to provide excellent services and solutions to exceed our clients' expectation. In 2012, we gained our partnership with Oracle to collaborate Hardware Solution, Oracle database performance, Application Performance, Storage Performance and High speed network performance. Our VIsion To become one of the world's leading companies, bringing innovations to improve the way IT Society works and lives. Our Mission Assist our clients in shaping their business for the future

Address Soho Capital 20th fl, Kav. 06A-08, Jl. S. Parman Kav. 28, Jakarta Barat, Jakarta Raya 11470, Indonesia Website http://www.prima-integrasi.co.id

