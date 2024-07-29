Luminous Solutions has over 18 years of experience offering professional services in the Watson Supply Chain portfolio, particularly surrounding B2B Integration, Managed File Transfer, and tailored EDI solutions. Our specialization has always been on the Sterling Commerce GIS platform. This sets us apart from other players in the industry, and puts us in a position from which we serve a niche market. Our highly experienced and exceptionally skilled software consultants execute projects at very competitive rates, with unparalleled quality.

Address 19800 MacArthur Blvd., Suite 300, Irvine, California 92612, United States of America Website http://luminoussolutions.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider