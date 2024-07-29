CiM Maintenance is a team of maintenance best practice consultants and IT professionals that have been implementing and supporting Maximo in Eastern Canada for over 25 years. We offer the full range of Maximo services, as well as our own innovative add-on solutions for Maximo, such as the award-winning Visual Planner Suite, a graphical planning and scheduling solution that is used by Maximo clients all around the world to increase the productivity of their maintenance teams and reduce costs.

Address 6300 Auteuil, suite 201, Brossard, Quebec J4Z 3P2, Canada Telephone +1 4506788337 Website http://www.cimmaintenance.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider