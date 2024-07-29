For over 20 years, DAS has helped regulated enterprises modernize their content and automation environments. As an award-winning, US-based IBM Business Partner, our expertise spans IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation (CP4BA), FileNet P8, Content Manager OnDemand (CMOD), IBM Datacap,, Content Cortex, and the IBM Business Automation suite. DAS is watsonx certified which allows us to integrate advanced AI directly into our clients' unstructured content ecosystems. DAS provides end-to-end discovery, design, installation, configuration, and ongoing support services.

Address 2920 W Broad St #20, Richmond, Virginia 23230, United States of America Website https://www.daspartner.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider