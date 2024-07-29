Mason Associates, Inc. is a Maine-based full-service professional information technology (IT) consulting firm founded in 1982. With clients primarily in Northern New England, we offer full-service software consulting and comprehensive systems engineering/managed services. Our 41-year history of total client satisfaction is based upon a reputation for the highest-quality work. Our understanding of information technology and local business translates into solid project solutions presented by our long-term local staff of expert consultants.

Address 170 U.S. Route One, Suite 280, Falmouth, Maine 04105, United States of America Telephone +1 207 3473557 Website https://www.masonassociates.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider