Critical Software

We are committed to reliability and excellence, addressing the world’s toughest technological challenges. Since 1998, we offer systems and software services for safety, mission, and business-critical applications, ensuring clients meet high standards in software safety, performance, and reliability. Our data management solutions equip clients with essential insights for managing assets and processes, driving better business performance.

Address Parque Industrial de Taveiro, Lote 48/49, Coimbra, Coimbra 3045-504, Portugal Telephone +351 239 989100 Website http://www.criticalsoftware.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)