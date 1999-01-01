Home Partner Plus Company Solution Minds
Solution Minds helps organisations of all sizes improve performance with business intelligence and software solutions and technology transformation.

Company Overview

Since 1999, Solution Minds has transformed over 100 local, national and international organisations throughout Australia, the UK & Europe deliver performance management, business intelligence and enterprise software solutions. Solution Minds helps organisations across all industry sectors, whatever their size or budget, achieve real competitive advantages through informed advice and the implementation of leading-edge solutions. Solution Minds specialises in solutions and services that enable technology transformation projects.

Address

C/- WeWork, Level 32, 152 St Georges Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000, Australia

Telephone

+61 8 92262290

Website

http://www.solutionmindsanalytics.com.au

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers Master Data Management and Match 360
  • Covers TRIRIGA Application Suite, TRIRIGA Real Estate and Facilities Management
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
Resale Authorizations
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Data and AI Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Top (AUO)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Data and AI Top (AUO)
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Database EcoSystem
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • AI Assistants Ecosystem
  • IT Automation Flex
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • watsonx BI Assistant
  • Concert
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Services Extensions
  • Turbonomic - ARM
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs
  • QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • TRIRIGA Application Suite
  • Sterling Order & Inventory Management
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • ELM Application Suite
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Icing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Observability with Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • API Connect
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Cloud Pak System
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Db2
  • Decision Optimization
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Informix
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • watsonx Assistant
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Db2
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Watson Discovery
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Workflow Automation
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Db2
  • DevOps Heritage
  • DevOps Automation
  • DevOps Automation
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • API Connect
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Data Observability by Databand
  • Watson APIs
  • MQ
  • Event Automation
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • SevOne
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Automation
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Hosted
  • Guardium Suite
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • Netezza
  • Watson Discovery
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • DevOps Heritage
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Integration Partnerships
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Edge Application Manager Withdrawn
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
