InfoTech Private Limited

Established in 1995, InfoTech stands as a stalwart System Integrator and Software company. We specialize in a diverse range of sectors, including Financial & Capital Markets, GovTech (G2B & G2C Services), RegTech (Regulations, Compliances, Fraud Detection), and Connected Governments. Our team of over 700+ dedicated professionals tirelessly serves our clients, providing end-to-end solutions through our extensive network of 6 offices. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to innovation and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence, we’ve revolutionized how businesses thrive in the digital age.

Address 12-N, Industrial Area,, Gulberg II,, Lahore, Punjab 54660, Pakistan Telephone +92 42 111427427 Website http://www.infotechgroup.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider