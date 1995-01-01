InfoTech Private Limited

Leveraging IBM’s innovative technologies, InfoTech offers a wide range of services, including enterprise infrastructure, managed services.
Established in 1995, InfoTech stands as a stalwart System Integrator and Software company. We specialize in a diverse range of sectors, including Financial & Capital Markets, GovTech (G2B & G2C Services), RegTech (Regulations, Compliances, Fraud Detection), and Connected Governments. Our team of over 700+ dedicated professionals tirelessly serves our clients, providing end-to-end solutions through our extensive network of 6 offices. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to innovation and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence, we’ve revolutionized how businesses thrive in the digital age.
12-N, Industrial Area,, Gulberg II,, Lahore, Punjab 54660, Pakistan
+92 42 111427427
