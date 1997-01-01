Headquarters

Performance Technologies (www.performance.gr), headquartered in Greece, operates across the SEEMEA region as a trusted partner for digital transformation. Since 1997, we have helped organizations of all sizes and industries grow by optimizing their use of technology. Our expertise spans cloud, analytics, workflow, enterprise storage, virtualization, cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and IT systems management. We support clients in achieving maximum value from their IT investments, enabling them to become digital leaders in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Address 4 Evrimedontos Street, Athens, Attikí 10435, Greece Telephone +30 210 9947100 Website http://www.performance.gr Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider