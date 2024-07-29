AINTELLIGENCE RESEARCH LTD.

AIntelligence is a tech consultancy born from engineering expertise and driven by human potential.

Founded in Malta and rooted in over a decade of delivery excellence, we design and implement intelligent IT solutions while connecting companies with top-tier tech talent. Our dual focus—Solutions & Talent—allows us to deliver transformation from both the platform and the people who power it.

We build solutions—and the teams that bring them to life.

AIntelligence is more than a tech consultancy. We’re a hybrid partner that combines deep engineering expertise with precision talent acquisition. Whe

Address Triq D'Argens (SOHO SAVOY), Gzira, Gzira GZR1362, Malta Website https://www.aintelligence.ai Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider