Kontron Hungary Kft.

Our portfolio ranges from corporate governance and software provision solutions, industrial product lifecycle management systems and IT security solutions to IP networking solutions for telecommunications and the full range of IT infrastructures (active networks, server and storage systems, virtualization, backup, archiving, etc.).



We are able to implement our solutions on both private infrastructure and public cloud platforms, thus supporting the creation of a hybrid IT that is optimal in every respect.

Address Puskas Tivadar ut 14., Budaors, Pest 2040, Hungary Telephone +36 1 3718000 Website http://www.snt.hu Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider