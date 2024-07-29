Sinaz Techsol Pvt. Ltd., founded 2014 and headquartered in Pune, India, is an IBM Tier I Partner (“Sincere Amaze”) delivering end-to-end IT services: software development, SaaS, EAM, IIoT, systems integration, and IT consulting. Serving Oil & Gas, Defence, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Real Estate, and Retail, it is ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and SOC 2 certified. With 1,000 clients, 2,000 projects, and a 200 member team, Sinaz Techsol is trusted by IBM, Shell, Tata Steel, HCL, and Adani Airports.
Address
SNO. 268, NR VINODE WASTI, HINJWADI, Pune, PUNE, Maharashtra, India, Pune, Maharashtra 411057, India
Telephone
8779770619
Website