Sinaz Techsol Pvt. Ltd., founded 2014 and headquartered in Pune, India, is an IBM Tier I Partner (“Sincere Amaze”) delivering end-to-end IT services: software development, SaaS, EAM, IIoT, systems integration, and IT consulting. Serving Oil & Gas, Defence, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Real Estate, and Retail, it is ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and SOC 2 certified. With 1,000 clients, 2,000 projects, and a 200 member team, Sinaz Techsol is trusted by IBM, Shell, Tata Steel, HCL, and Adani Airports.

Address SNO. 268, NR VINODE WASTI, HINJWADI, Pune, PUNE, Maharashtra, India, Pune, Maharashtra 411057, India Telephone 8779770619 Website https://www.sinaztechsol.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider