APUROOPAA TECH PRIVATE LIMITED



Purpose: To serve clients on their IT Infrastructure Needs



Vision: To become a Trusted IT Products and Solutions Provider Partner



Mission Statement: To be a Trusted IT Products and Solutions provider, by

providing an in-depth consultation to our clients after understanding their

business goals to be achieved on a short and long-term basis.



Core Values: Transparency, Integrity, and Timely After Sales Service.



Goals: To Become a Leader in IT Products and Solutions Provider Segment in

Coimbatore Market.

Address 714, Raja Street, Vasavi Towers, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641001, India Website https://www.apuroopaa.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider