12 Brighton Consulting and Advisory

12Brighton Consulting delivers enterprise IT cost transparency, cloud financial governance, and FinOps maturity through Apptio, Cloudability, and TBM best practices. We help CIOs and CFOs optimize cloud spend, implement chargeback/showback models, and align technology investments with business value. Our expertise supports banks, telcos, insurers, mining, and large enterprises across multi‑cloud environments.

Address 29 Sangwana Rd, Underberg, Kwazulu-Natal 3257, South Africa Telephone +27729135276 Website https://www.12brighton.co.za Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider