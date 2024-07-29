42de is a Polycomputing platform that orchestrates AI, HPC and Quantum Computing through a unique Decision Layer. Instead of requiring customers to choose the right compute technology, our platform automatically analyzes each optimization problem, selects the optimal compute mix, executes it, and returns the results to existing enterprise systems. Vendor-agnostic and built for seamless integration, 42de enables enterprise optimization across workforce scheduling, logistics, fleet management and robotics, unlocking faster, smarter and more cost-efficient decisions.

Address Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50 c/o Wayra, München, Bayern 80992, Germany Telephone +49 170 635 91 44 Website https://www.42de.tech Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional