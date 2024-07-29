AIVahan International Inc. is a Canadian AI solutions company helping organizations adopt, build, and manage secure, responsible AI solutions. As an IBM Business Partner, we specialize in AI strategy, automation, custom AI application development, data and AI integration, and ongoing AI optimization and support. We help businesses leverage IBM technologies, including watsonx solutions, to improve productivity, streamline operations, and deliver better customer experiences across industries.

Address 2837B PEATT RD., Victoria, British Columbia V9B 3V5, Canada Telephone +17789622777 Website https://aivahan.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider