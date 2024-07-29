Correct Tech, Inc.

CorrectTech is community corrections software that streamlines operations for facilities, treatment centers, reentry programs, and supervision agencies. Its Program Foundation Platform offers customizable modules to implement evidence-based practices and eliminate paper workflows. The platform consolidates multiple program types into one database with customized processes, enabling single data entry, real-time visibility, and reports. Training and implementation support are included.

Address 1321 Upland Dr. #2932, Houston, Texas 77043, United States of America Website https://correcttech.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)