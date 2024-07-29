Correct Tech, Inc.

CorrectTech offers integrated software and support services for residential, treatment, reentry, juvenile and probation programs.
Company Overview

CorrectTech is community corrections software that streamlines operations for facilities, treatment centers, reentry programs, and supervision agencies. Its Program Foundation Platform offers customizable modules to implement evidence-based practices and eliminate paper workflows. The platform consolidates multiple program types into one database with customized processes, enabling single data entry, real-time visibility, and reports. Training and implementation support are included.

Address

1321 Upland Dr. #2932, Houston, Texas 77043, United States of America

Website

https://correcttech.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
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