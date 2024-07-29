TECHXOETIC L.L.C-FZ

A specialized IBM Business Partner offering in-house capabilities across the IBM ecosystem from licensing to implementation, support, and managed services. Our expertise spans hybrid cloud, AI, automation, data and analytics, cybersecurity, storage, infrastructure, and asset management, delivered end-to-end by our certified team. This gives GCC enterprises one accountable partner for their IBM journey — procurement, deployment, optimization, and support, all in one place. We pair technical depth with regional market knowledge to help enterprises across the GCC unlock the full power of IBM.

Address The Meydan Hotel, Grandstand, 6th floor, Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Dubayy 242982, United Arab Emirates Telephone +971508919441 Website https://techxoetic.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider