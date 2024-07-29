BioLLM Co.

BioLLM builds biological AI for human-computer interaction. Our agentic coding studio, BioLLM Chat, and API give developers and teams the tools to work with coding agents and integrate our approach. Our systems embed Watsonx.ai Orchestrate to supercharge deep research flows in these products.



At the core of our approach is a patent pending thought-to-text agentic model that turns intent into action via the non-invasive BCI headsets through using human neurons to create a digital twin of the brain. This makes hands-free consumer AR/VR experiences and industrial workflows possible.

Address 8 The Green Ste B, Dover, Delaware 19901, United States of America Website https://biollm.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)