Cognitra Solutions - FzCo

We build and integrate custom AI/ML models, intelligent applications, and scalable digital platforms that help organizations automate workflows, improve efficiency, and accelerate business outcomes.By combining innovation, automation, and data intelligence, we help businesses reduce manual dependencies, optimize performance, and create smarter customer experiences.
Business Model: IT Professional Services and Software Factory Model.
Industry Focus: Telecommunications, Smart Meter Network, IT/Data Center Networks.
Key Differentiator: Pre-built industry-aligned use cases and scalable solution
Address
IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, Dubayy 342001, United Arab Emirates
Telephone
+971 56 6767880
Website