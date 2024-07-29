Cognitra Solutions - FzCo

We build and integrate custom AI/ML models, intelligent applications, and scalable digital platforms that help organizations automate workflows, improve efficiency, and accelerate business outcomes.By combining innovation, automation, and data intelligence, we help businesses reduce manual dependencies, optimize performance, and create smarter customer experiences.



Business Model: IT Professional Services and Software Factory Model.

Industry Focus: Telecommunications, Smart Meter Network, IT/Data Center Networks.



Key Differentiator: Pre-built industry-aligned use cases and scalable solution

Address IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, Dubayy 342001, United Arab Emirates Telephone +971 56 6767880 Website https://cognitras.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider