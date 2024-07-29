Integration Plumbers builds third-party plug-ins that extend Oracle Enterprise Manager to monitor non-Oracle estates. Our IBM Db2 plug-in delivers deep availability, performance, and configuration monitoring of Db2 directly inside the OEM console, giving DBAs a single pane of glass across heterogeneous databases. A WebSphere middleware plug-in is on our 2026 roadmap. As an IBM Business Partner, we help enterprises unify IBM and Oracle operations and monitor mission-critical workloads reliably.

Address 1971 E Beltline Ave NE, Ste 106 PMB 963, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525, United States of America Telephone +1 6163758006 Website https://integrationplumbers.io Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider