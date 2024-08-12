MDS Solutions is an IBM Platinum Partner delivering enterprise technology solutions across four core practices: AI-led Business Transformation, Data Value Platforms, Intelligent IT Automation, and Asset & Facilities Lifecycle Management. Backed by MIDIS Group's regional presence and IBM's industry-leading portfolio, we serve enterprise and government clients across the GCC region. We bring together strategy, technology, and delivery — helping organizations move from experimentation to production-grade AI that is secure, governed, ethical, and built for scale.

Address 902, Cayan Business Center, Al Barsha Heights, Dubai, Dubayy 500145, United Arab Emirates Telephone +971 4 2791032 Website https://mdssolutions.me Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider