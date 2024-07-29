Minerva Group (Pty) Ltd

As African enterprises navigate the dual demands of massive scale and rapid technological modernization, legacy infrastructure is no longer enough. Businesses in South Africa, Kenya, and Botswana—as well as the high-growth economies of Zimbabwe, Malawi, Uganda, and Mozambique—require advanced data frameworks, cloud agility, and secure artificial intelligence to maintain a competitive edge.



Minerva Group is a leading IBM partner in Africa. We specialize in deploying cutting-edge hybrid cloud architecture, next-generation data solutions, and enterprise AI ecosystems that empower your organizati

Address 1st Floor, Block B, North Park, Black River Park, 2 Fir Street,, Cape Town, Western Cape 7925, South Africa Telephone +27872652140 Website https://minerva.africa Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider