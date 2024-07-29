VTS TEKNOLOJI VE BILISIM LIMITED SIRKETI

With over 20 years of experience in the IT sector, we offer innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients. By closely monitoring the industry's requirements and changing dynamics, we provide comprehensive system integration services to optimize your business processes and increase efficiency. We integrate your existing infrastructure with the latest technology, creating uninterrupted and reliable operations.

Address Barboros Mah. Mor Sümbül Sok. Deluxia Palace A-Blok No:5A Daire:6 Atasehir, Istanbul, Istanbul 34750, Türkiye Telephone 0850 225 00 51 Website https://vtsbilisim.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider