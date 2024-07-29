OSS Group Limited

OSS Group helps organisations transform and optimise their technology environments through strategy, applications, integration and infrastructure services. We combine advisory expertise, project delivery and ongoing support to improve business performance, modernise operations and enable growth. Together with IBM, we engage through procurement, managed services, outcome-based projects, resourcing and recruitment to deliver measurable results

Address Level 4, Vincent Tower, 126 Vincent Street, Auckland, Auckland 1010, New Zealand Telephone +64 93073500 Website http://www.oss-group.co.nz Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider