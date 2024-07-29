OSS Group Limited

OSS Group helps organisations transform and optimise their technology environments through strategy, applications, integration and infrastructure services. We combine advisory expertise, project delivery and ongoing support to improve business performance, modernise operations and enable growth. Together with IBM, we engage through procurement, managed services, outcome-based projects, resourcing and recruitment to deliver measurable results
Address
Level 4, Vincent Tower, 126 Vincent Street, Auckland, Auckland 1010, New Zealand
Telephone
+64 93073500
Website