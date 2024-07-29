DENDRIO SOLUTIONS S.R.L.

Dendrio is one of Romania’s leading technology integrator with extensive experience in delivering enterprise IT solutions for both private and public sector organizations. Through our expertise in infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, data management and AI-ready architectures, we help customers accelerate digital transformation and improve business performance. Together with IBM, we support organizations in building secure, scalable and resilient technology environments that enable innovation, operational efficiency and long-term growth.

Address Sergent Ion Nutu, nr. 44, One Cotroceni Park, Corp A si Corp B, etaj 4, Bucharest, Bucuresti 050762, Romania Telephone 0213032070 Website https://www.dendrio.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider