Cranium Ventures Pte. Ltd.

Cranium Ventures delivers next-generation payments infrastructure that enables banks, payment processors and financial institutions to modernise mission-critical payment systems with confidence. Its flagship platform, SYNAP, provides high-performance payment switching and orchestration across card, account-to-account and real-time payment networks. Optimised for IBM Z and LinuxONE, SYNAP helps clients modernise existing payment environments, reduce operational complexity and deploy secure, resilient, enterprise-scale payment solutions that support long-term innovation and growth

Address INTERNATIONAL PLAZA, 10 ANSON ROAD, #22-02, Singapore, Central Singapore 079903, Singapore Telephone +447931152202 Website https://www.craniumventures.com Partner types

IBM Technology Partner