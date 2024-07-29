Through its experienced ITSM Team & ITIL Consultants, Fingerprint Consultancy has managed to deliver IT Service Management solutions based on IT best practices to small, medium & large sized businesses; transforming them into skilled adopters of best practices in the field of IT Service Management.

Fingerprint Consultancy established itself as a leader and innovator in data structuring (big data) solutions and IT Management software’s with services spanning Gulf, Middle East and North Africa all to address the big data dilemma.

Address Bldg 2 Fakher, Osman Towers, Cornish EL Maadi, Cairo, Al Qahirah 11431, Egypt Telephone +20 2 225285408 Website http://www.fpconsultancy.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider