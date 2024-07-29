Our team is well-regarded as the Apache Kafka experts due to our lineage in developing Kafka and still driving the majority of the core code in addition to the Confluent Platform.



For companies implementing a stream data platform at enterprise-scale, the Confluent Platform extends the capabilities of Kafka and we rely on our partnerships to help drive success for our mutual customers.



Our areas of expertise include distributed systems, big data, blockchain, machine learning and data analytics.

Address Na Uboczu 8/87, Warszawa, Mazowieckie 02-791, Poland Telephone +48660703691 Website https://softwaremill.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider