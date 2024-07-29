DATANET SYSTEMS SRL

The complex solutions we implement and customize cover several industries, from critical communications infrastructures and data centers, to integrated IT security systems, and from Software Defined architectures for Data Centers, to secure systems for remote work. Last but not least, we have the advantage of being able to quickly and directly access the resources and skills of the Soitron group, of which Datanet Systems is part, a systems integrator and IT outsourcing service provider with extensive experience on the European market, operating in 7 countries in the CEE region, Turkey and UK.

Address SFANTUL ELEFTERIE NR 18 SECTOR 5, Bucuresti, Bucuresti 050525, Romania Telephone +4021 305 3026 Website http://www.datanets.ro Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional