From mission-ready tactical edge solutions to resilient datacenter architectures, ixodron delivers enterprise-grade specialized IT designed for the demanding operational, security, and performance requirements of the Government and Defense sectors.



We help organizations modernize critical infrastructure, strengthen cyber resilience, and deploy trusted technologies that support operations continuity in complex and high-stakes environments.



Our partnership with IBM gives ixodron and its clients access to advanced capabilities across hybrid cloud, AI, data, and cybersecurity, helping accelerate

Address 17th C.A. Rosetti, Bucharest, Bucuresti 02001, Romania Website https://ixodron.ro/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider