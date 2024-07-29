FACEKAY LLC is an Authorized Value Added Reseller(VAR)/Solution Provider, SBA Certified (SDVOSB, VOSB, HUBZone), LACMTA Certified (SBE, DBE, LSBE), OMWBE Certified (DBE, ACDBE, MBE), IT Service and consulting firm with extensive experience serving clients across various public and private market sectors in the Southern California region. FACEKAY began as a specialized advisory and technology firm supporting public and private sector organizations. Over the years, we have expanded our capabilities across IT modernization, data analytics, Cybersecurity Consulting, Cloud Computing Solutions.

Address 1132 N Wilmington Blvd, Wilmington, California 90744, United States of America Telephone +14242762910 Website https://www.facekay.com/ Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Veteran

US Hubzone

Black American

Disadvantaged Business

Federal BA certified