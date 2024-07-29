Whitehorn Ltd. Co. analyzes, documents, and modernizes the critical systems government agencies and enterprises depend on, from COBOL and Informix-4GL to AS/400s and DOS-based platforms. Services span legacy assessment, lift and shift to cloud, and full application modernization. We work where legacy systems are most critical and most entrenched: government, financial services, energy, and retail. Whitehorn Ltd. Co. is also the owner and maintainer of DR DOS.

Address 3963 S Highway 97 #214, Sand Springs, Oklahoma 74063, United States of America Website https://whitehorn.ltd Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider