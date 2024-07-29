Whitehorn Ltd. Co.

Whitehorn Ltd. Co. is a legacy system modernization firm serving government and enterprise organizations. We protect what you can't afford to break.
Company Overview

Whitehorn Ltd. Co. analyzes, documents, and modernizes the critical systems government agencies and enterprises depend on, from COBOL and Informix-4GL to AS/400s and DOS-based platforms. Services span legacy assessment, lift and shift to cloud, and full application modernization. We work where legacy systems are most critical and most entrenched: government, financial services, energy, and retail. Whitehorn Ltd. Co. is also the owner and maintainer of DR DOS.

Address

3963 S Highway 97 #214, Sand Springs, Oklahoma 74063, United States of America

Website

https://whitehorn.ltd

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers Apptio
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