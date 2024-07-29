ELOS Technologies s.r.o.

ELOS Technologies is a Czech IBM and HashiCorp certified partner specializing in enterprise secrets management and integration platforms.

We implement HashiCorp Vault for centralized, policy-driven control over credentials, certificates and secrets across on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Our enterprise clients in financial services, energy, automotive and telecommunications rely on us to build secure, scalable and cost-efficient platforms.

We also architect hybrid integration layers, drive DevOps and FinOps transformation, and operate a certified Red Hat training center in Prague.

Address Americka 525/23, Prague, Praha 2 120 00, Czechia Telephone +420 222241238 Website http://www.elostech.cz Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider