INFODIVE REPRESENTACOES E SERVICOS LTDA

Infodive has the best technologies to accelerate your company's digital transformation.



The seriousness of our work has earned us high recognition from clients and partners. What we are most proud of is having delivered 100% of the projects we have participated in, and being one of IBM's leading infrastructure partners in Brazil.



The high technical capacity of Infodive IT professionals in IT infrastructure solutions may be what your company needs to expand its competitive advantages and achieve its desired results.

Address Av. Cristóvão Colombo, 3000/704, Bairro Higienópolis, Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul 90540072, Brazil Telephone +55 51 33300444 Website http://www.infodive.com.br Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider