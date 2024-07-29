meetSofi,s. r. o.

The core problem in aviation training is invisible: pilots arrive at simulators unprepared to speak the flows. They can read a manual. They can't reliably execute procedures under pressure in real time.

meetSofi is an AI platform that fixes this. Interactive voice coaching builds the verbal muscle memory pilots need while generating objective readiness intelligence. Training operations get the data they need to make confident decisions about pilot readiness.

They arrive at the simulator confident, ready to perform.

The result: better pilots. Lower training costs. Faster throughput.

Address Ruzová dolina 25, Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj 92109, Slovakia Website https://meetsofi.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)