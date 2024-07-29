F-1 INFOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

F1 Infotech is a leading Information Technology System Integration company, headquartered in Delhi, delivering end-to-end IT solutions and services to enterprise and government customers.
F1 specializes in a wide range of technology domains, including:
• IT Infrastructure & Compute – Data Center (DC), Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI), High-Performance Computing (HPC), etc.
• Cyber Security – Application, Endpoint, Network, and Cloud Security
• Cloud Solutions – Private, Public, & Hybrid Cloud
• IT Services – IT manpower deployment, Data Migration, Training and Consulting in Cyber Security
Address
C - 160, 2nd Floor, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase II, New Delhi, Delhi 110064, India
Telephone
9811343029
Website