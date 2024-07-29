Real.Com-94 Kft.

We specialise in IBM midrange server and storage systems, including the latest POWER11 servers and FlashSystems Storage.



From site services and software skills to managed services, maintenance, disaster recovery, and business continuity services, we deliver comprehensive solutions.



With a vast inventory and global delivery capabilities, we ensure prompt access to IBM systems and parts. Partner with Szerver.Hu, your trusted IBM business partner, and unlock the full potential of your IT infrastructure.

Address Nagyida koz 1., Budapest, Budapest 1112, Hungary Telephone +36 (30) 525-2969 Website https://shop.szerver.hu/ Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider