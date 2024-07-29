Real.Com-94 Kft.

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Your Trusted IBM Business Partner. With over 25 years of expertise, Szerver.Hu is your go-to provider for reliable IBM Compute and Storage Systems.
Company Overview

We specialise in IBM midrange server and storage systems, including the latest POWER11 servers and FlashSystems Storage.

From site services and software skills to managed services, maintenance, disaster recovery, and business continuity services, we deliver comprehensive solutions.

With a vast inventory and global delivery capabilities, we ensure prompt access to IBM systems and parts. Partner with Szerver.Hu, your trusted IBM business partner, and unlock the full potential of your IT infrastructure.

Address

Nagyida koz 1., Budapest, Budapest 1112, Hungary

Telephone

+36 (30) 525-2969

Website

https://shop.szerver.hu/

  • Partner types
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
Resale Authorizations
  • Power11 E1180 Scale-up
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Power11 S1122 Scale-out
  • Software - AIX
  • Power11 L1122 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decision Intelligence
  • MQ
  • Db2 for z/OS
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • DevOps
  • App Connect
  • Data Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Z Performance Tools
  • Db2
  • Optim
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Business Automation Workflow Withdrawn
  • zSecure
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Encore
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics Withdrawn
  • Storage Protect (incl. DSI SW)
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z Observability Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Machine Learning for IBM z/OS
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Ceph as a Service
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Storage Ceph System
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.