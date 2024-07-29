JPuzzle Consulting Limited

We are dedicated to empowering asset-intensive industries through digital excellence. By combining the power of IBM Maximo and IBM Automation, we help organizations bridge the gap between complex industrial operations and intelligent, data-driven decision-making.



Our mission is simple: to transform how businesses manage their physical and digital assets, ensuring maximum ROI, reduced downtime, and a future-ready operational framework.

Address 17/F., 80 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong, null 00000, Hong Kong Telephone +852 95427676 Website http://www.jpuzzle.com.hk Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider