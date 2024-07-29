Cadmaxx Solutions Private Limited

Cadmaxx Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a technology-driven organization focused on delivering innovative solutions in IT services, engineering design, and advanced digital technologies. With a strong emphasis on bridging the gap between academia and industry, Cadmaxx has established itself as a trusted partner for enterprises, educational institutions, and government bodies across India.



The company specializes in a wide range of services including software development, IT consulting, cloud solutions, embedded systems, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (

Address KASSIA Building,1st Floor, 2/106, 17th Cross, Magadi Chord Road,, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560040, India Telephone +919844481112 Website http://www.cadmaxx.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider