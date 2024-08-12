Bentley Systems International Limited

Cohesive, a Bentley brand, is a leading Maximo solutions provider. We meet you wherever you are on your journey, from basic work order visibility to reliability-driven maintenance to comprehensive asset lifecycle management, and accelerate your progress for sustained success. As an IBM Platinum Partner, we leverage an unparalleled knowledgebase, reliability and industry accelerators, and proven methodologies tailored to match your context. The Cohesive team holds 200 Maximo certifications with expertise across energy production/distribution, transportation, manufacturing, and mining.

Address 6th Floor, 1 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin, Dublin D02 AX07, Ireland Website https://www.cohesivesolutions.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider