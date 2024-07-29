Empower your business with Zangismart Technologies, your trusted IBM Silver Partner for managed hosting and security. We provide Kenyan SMEs with enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure (MSP) and proactive threat monitoring (MSSP) powered by IBM Cloud. Our mission is to provide secure, scalable, and reliable digital environments. With specialized expertise in IBM API Connect and localized support, we offer seamless service delivery tailored to your specific industry. Secure your digital future with our IBM-validated solutions and expert technical guidance.

Address 14 ngewa, Nairobi, Kiambu 001, Kenya Telephone 0737917478 Website https://zangismarttechnologies.co.ke Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider