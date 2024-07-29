EXCELLYA is a premier strategic advisory and consulting firm helping organizations, governments, and cities unlock their full potential. Across industries, we deliver integrated solutions across corporate finance, strategy, customer insights, supply chain, procurement, operational excellence, organizational design, leadership development, talent strategy, compliance management, and urban planning.



Our approach combines global best practices with deep local knowledge, ensuring strategies are actionable, sustainable, and tailored to the UAE and broader Middle East context.

Address Block B - B47-024, SPARK, Sharjah, Ash Shariqah 00000, United Arab Emirates Telephone +971 56 835 5251 Website https://www.excellya.ae Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider