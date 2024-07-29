SECTION6 (Australia)

SECTION6 is an engineering-led technology consultancy specialising in hybrid and multi-cloud solutions for mission-critical applications and systems of intelligence. We work in environments where software simply cannot fail and where outages or errors have real, immediate consequences for people, businesses, and the government. We help our clients solve complex problems and safely adopt emerging technologies, AI, cloud-native patterns, Open Source innovation, and modern practices for their most critical workloads.

Address Level 1, 5 George Street, North Strathfield, New South Wales 2137, Australia Telephone +61 2 7912 1455 Website https://section6.com.au/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider