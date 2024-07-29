PT Ivatama Teknologi (IVT) is an IT Solution Provider, based in Jakarta, Indonesia.



We have three pillars of solutions: Enterprise IT Infrastructure, Modern Application Development & IT & Cyber Security plus Artificial Intelligence Solutions. We also provide professional services for solution deployment/implementation, application development up to maintenance support and also managed services.



More more detailed information please visit our website at: www.ivteknologi.com or contact us at this address: info@ivteknologi.com

Address Grand Slipi Tower, 19th Floor, Jl. S. Parman Kav 22-24, Jakarta, Jakarta Raya 11480, Indonesia Telephone +622129252301 Website http://www.ivteknologi.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider