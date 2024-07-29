PT Ivatama Teknologi (IVT) is an IT Solution Provider, based in Jakarta, Indonesia.
We have three pillars of solutions: Enterprise IT Infrastructure, Modern Application Development & IT & Cyber Security plus Artificial Intelligence Solutions. We also provide professional services for solution deployment/implementation, application development up to maintenance support and also managed services.
More more detailed information please visit our website at: www.ivteknologi.com or contact us at this address: info@ivteknologi.com
Address
Grand Slipi Tower, 19th Floor, Jl. S. Parman Kav 22-24, Jakarta, Jakarta Raya 11480, Indonesia
Telephone
+622129252301
Website