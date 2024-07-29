in4mates sp. z o.o.

We are a Polish IT company founded in 2010. Our team consists of technology enthusiasts who specialise in designing and developing applications tailored to the individual business needs of our clients. We build innovation and expand our portfolio of proprietary IT tools. Industry leaders in Poland’s financial sector already use our flagship solutions, such as SellFee and Templar. We are also continuously working on new projects that help our clients adapt to the fast-changing world of technology.

Address Poznanska 16 m4, Warszawa, Mazowieckie 00-680, Poland Telephone +48 22 8336411 Website http://in4mates.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider