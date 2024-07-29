GTM Technologies

GTM is a professional system service provider to serve our customers in Egypt and the Middle East, GTM was founded by a group of professionals, IBM and multi vendor engineers. GTM is well positioned to help clients explore the vast opportunity and deliver on the potential of this new digital business era. We help our clients build stronger, more agile and Fast growing businesses.

Address Building No. 23, Al-Batrawy Street, Sara Tower, 3rd Floor Nasr City, Cairo, Al Qahirah 11765, Egypt Telephone 01066629895 Website http://www.gtmegypt.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

ManagedSecurityServiceProvider(MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/SolutionProvider