InterWay, a. s.

We help organizations and both public and private institutions effectively modernize and manage their IT environments. We deliver solutions in software development, system integration, cloud services, and cybersecurity. We focus on the design, implementation, and operation of reliable IT systems and support digital transformation through our own products and strong technology partnerships. We have been operating on the market since 1997 and, with nearly 30 years of experience, we bring proven know-how and stability in delivering complex IT solutions.

Address Stará Vajnorská 21, Bratislava, Bratislavský kraj 83104, Slovakia Telephone +421232788888 Website http://www.interway.sk Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider