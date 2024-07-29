CODENNET INFOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

Codennet Infotech, a Silver partner with IBM is well equipped to enable your Integration and Digital Journey. We also deliver end to end solutions with IBM Products: IBM App Connect Enterprise, IBM MQ, IBM APIC, IBM Datapower, IBM Aspera and IBM Cloud. We offer a state-of-the-art Solutions that empowers businesses to move from idea to enterprise-grade deployment—faster and smarter.

Whether you're building a web application,mobile app, or full-scale enterprise system or Integrating the Existing one,our group of well experienced individuals streamlines the journey from prototype to production.

Address Rabikiran, Garia Station Road, Kolkata, West Bengal 700084, India Website https://codennet.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider