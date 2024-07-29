CODENNET INFOTECH PRIVATE LIMITED

Codennet Infotech, a Silver partner with IBM, catering to all your Integration and Digital needs. We deliver end to end solutions in various domains.
Company Overview

Codennet Infotech, a Silver partner with IBM is well equipped to enable your Integration and Digital Journey. We also deliver end to end solutions with IBM Products: IBM App Connect Enterprise, IBM MQ, IBM APIC, IBM Datapower, IBM Aspera and IBM Cloud. We offer a state-of-the-art Solutions that empowers businesses to move from idea to enterprise-grade deployment—faster and smarter.
Whether you're building a web application,mobile app, or full-scale enterprise system or Integrating the Existing one,our group of well experienced individuals streamlines the journey from prototype to production.

Address

Rabikiran, Garia Station Road, Kolkata, West Bengal 700084, India

Website

https://codennet.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Apptio
  • Covers API Connect
  • Covers Cloudability
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.