AIROWIRE NETWORKS PRIVATE LIMITED

Airowire Networks is a trusted technology partner and system integrator with over a decade of proven experience. We deliver end‑to‑end services across licensing, deployment, and ongoing operations, supported by our 24/7 NOC, SOC, and Cloud Operations Centre. Our expertise spans advanced networking, cybersecurity, cloud, datacentre, edge networks, and private 5G. Backed by 180 professionals and a strong global presence across India, Singapore, Europe, and the USA, we enable secure, scalable, and future‑ready enterprise IT environments.

Address L-29, 3rd Floor, 2nd A Main, HSR Layout Sector 6,, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102, India Telephone 9880737297 Website https://www.airowire.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider